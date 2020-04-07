Lord Botetourt Girls, Cave Spring Boys Dominate All State Hoops Honors

The All State honors continued to roll in Tuesday for local area hoops programs.

Lord Botetourt's Renee Favaro was named the Class 3 Coach of the Year, leading the Cavs to a 25 and 3 record and a state finals appearance in her first year on the job. LB was declared co-champs with Spotswood for their 2nd title in three years.

Miette Veldman had plenty to do with that.

Veldman is an all-state first-teamer after averaging a double-double, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Teammate and fellow senior Taylor Robertson was named to the second team. Robertson came on strong in the postseason.

Cave Spring guard Zada Porter was named to the second team following a solid junior season.

On the boys side in Class 3, Cave Spring's Jacob Gruse was named Coach of the Year, taking the Knights to the title game. They too were declared co-champs setting a single season record with 27 wins.

The Knights point guard Jalen Buster was named state Player of the Year. Buster was the Knights table setter all year.

Cave's Parker Huffman picked up second-team honors before heading to Christopher Newport next season. He's joined on the second team by another double-figure scorer, sharpshooting guard Reed Pendleton.

Northside guard Jordan Wooden nabbed first-team Class 3 honors after leading the Vikings back to the state tournament. In Class 2, Radford's Cam Cormany is a first-teamer after averaging 21 points a game as a junior.

Martinsville's Troy Brandon was a second-teamer. Brandon and the Bulldogs lost to Radford in the regional semis.

In Class 2 girls, Floyd County's Alexis Kiser made first team.

