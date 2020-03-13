Lord Botetourt girls basketball team celebrates co-championship with mixed emotions

Thursday's sour news certainly did not stop the Lord Botetourt girls basketball team, which was set to play in the VHSL Class 3 final Friday night, from celebrating a fantastic season.

After learning of the game's cancellation due to the coronavirus, the Cavaliers gathered at their home gymnasium one final time as a team Thursday and held a practice in front of family and friends.

It was an emotional day, especially for the team's seniors, but head coach Renee Favaro said, even after learning the news, her team never stopped competing.

"During that time, I said, 'Guys, I'm at a loss for words. I don't know what to say other than I'm proud of you,'" Favaro said.

"I said, 'I guess we just go home today,' and they looked at me and said, 'No, coach, let's practice.' And I thought wow, these girls are really something special, so I'm just glad to be able to spend today with them one more time."

"We just wanted to play together one more time," said senior Meredith Wells. "Us seniors are really close and we developed bonds with the underclassmen, too, so we just wanted to get on the court one more time and just have some fun and play together and just make it meaningful."