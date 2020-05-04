Lord Botetourt's Bacon Celebrates Softball Commitment to Ferrum

Several weeks ago, Lord Botetourt softball player Kloe Bacon decided that she would continue her career at Ferrum next fall. Over the weekend, the power hitting third baseman was finally able to celebrate that committment at the school's softball field with several teammates and family members practicing social distancing. Bacon set a VHSL record with three homers in a single game against Salem as a junior in 2018 and looks forward to being a Panther.

