Lord Botetourt's Veldman claims another state honor

The honors continue to roll in for Lord Botetourt High School's Miette Veldman.

This week Veldman was the recipient of the Class 3 Female Athlete of the Year presented by the VHSL and AllState. She gets a $1500 scholarship with the honor.

Veldman was part of three state volleyball titles and two state basketball crowns. She made all state three times in each sport.

Miette is headed to Harrisonburg, where she will play volleyball at JMU in the fall.

