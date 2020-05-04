Lynchburg Says Goodbye to Longtime Hillcats Employee Ronnie Roberts

For 28 years, Ronnie Roberts gave his heart and soul to Lynchburg

Hillcats baseball.

"Every day I enjoyed, when it was time to open the gates," Roberts said, "and I would stand at the top of the steps and I always would say, 'Let 'em in! Let 'em all in! Let the fun begin!' and I knew that people were getting ready to come in and leave their worries behind them and enjoy the ballgame."

From head groundskeeper to assistant GM to general manager, Roberts spent his entire baseball career in the Hill City until he retired in 2018.

But now, less than two years later, Roberts is saying an even tougher goodbye to the city he loves. His battle with cancer is sending him back to his home state of North Carolina to enter hospice care.

