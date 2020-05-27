Mark Dixon leaves Galax for Pulaski County

Pulaski County High School has found its new head football coach and the Cougars didn't have to look very far to find him, hiring Galax head man Mark Dixon.

Galax football coach Mark Dixon celebrates the team's 2015 state championship.

Dixon arrives in Dublin following 10 seasons at Galax, where the Maroon Tide had quite the run with a record of 101 and 35.

Dixon led the Galax to a state championship in 2015 and earned state runner-up honors in 2011 and again in 2019. He also won six regional championships in ten seasons.

Dixon is a former lineman at UVA who played 5 seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins. He takes over for Stephen James, who resigned at Pulaski just a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.