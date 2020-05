When it comes to the legacy of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s, few people have more expertise than Salem author Roland Lazenby.

The decorated sports writer penned "Blood on the Horns: The Long Strange Ride of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls" in 1998 and the biography "Michael Jordan: The Life" in 2014.

WDBJ7 caught up with Lazenby to discuss the contents of "The Last Dance" documentary, including parts of the story you won't see on the show.