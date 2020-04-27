Mike Young Weighs in On Roster Additions

Tech basketball coach Mike Young hasn't been able to go on the road recruiting as he typically would in the spring, checking out various AAU events. But he has been busy trying to build the Hokies roster. And with any luck, he may even be able to use a couple of redshirts next season.

"I would like to get to the point where we have the opportunity to redshirt one, maybe two," Young said Monday. "I've never redshirted a kid in my 18 years as a head coach, and regretted it, not one. I think that is such an incredible opportunity to grow physically and get a better understanding of the game. I think it's too early to start making those determinations."

Young will have 6 newcomers next season including three signees and three transfers and this much is clear--Young has certainly increased his team's playmaking ability with those additions.