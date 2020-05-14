NASCAR Cup Series races to Martinsville Speedway June 10

Martinsville Speedway will host the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Wednesday, June 10.

The race is set for 7 p.m., the first night race in the history of the Speedway.

Speedway officials and NASCAR have been working with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a realigned NASCAR schedule to "ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community." The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will run without fans in attendance, and will be broadcast nationally on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“This will be a historic night for NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway as we turn on the lights to host a NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in our 73-year history,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “As a sport, we have worked closely with federal, state, local and public health officials to ensure the safety of the competitors, staff, and our local community. While we will miss hosting our loyal Martinsville race fans for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, we hope to welcome fans back for the penultimate races of the NASCAR season this fall.”

Martinsville’s spring race weekend, originally scheduled for May 8-9, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the MAXPRO Window Films 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, originally scheduled for May 8, has been canceled with plans to reschedule for 2021.

Ticketholders for the Martinsville spring Cup and Whelen Modified race can get a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply toward future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality, and pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability.

