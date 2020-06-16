NASCAR Hall of Fame announces 2021 inductees

CHARLOTTE, NC (WDBJ7) - The NASCAR Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2021 inductees.
Entering the hall will be Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik.
