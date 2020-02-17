NASCAR driver Ryan Newman taken to hospital following wreck at Daytona 500

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was taken to a local hospital following a violent wreck in the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Newman had been leading the race entering the final turn, with Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin close behind before the wreck occurred.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.



We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Newman was removed from the car by rescue personnel at Daytona International Speedway and taken to the hospital. His status remains unknown.

Our thoughts are with @RyanJNewman and his family. We hope to hear good news soon. #NewmanStrong — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) February 18, 2020

This is a developing story.