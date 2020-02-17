NASCAR driver Ryan Newman taken to hospital following wreck at Daytona 500

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing with Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Mon 9:07 PM, Feb 17, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WDBJ) -- NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was taken to a local hospital following a violent wreck in the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Newman had been leading the race entering the final turn, with Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin close behind before the wreck occurred.

Newman was removed from the car by rescue personnel at Daytona International Speedway and taken to the hospital. His status remains unknown.


This is a developing story.

 