NASCAR haulers visit healthcare workers at Sovah Health in Martinsville

Before they wave the green flag for the first time under the lights, members of Martinsville Speedway took some time Monday to give back to frontline workers in the city.

"The hospital means so much to our area," said Speedway President Clay Campbell. "It's the 50th anniversary for them, so that's big."

Campbell, along with NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time Martinsville winner Rusty Wallace, led a parade of NASCAR haulers around Sovah Health hospital in the Ford Mustang pace car.

"To celebrate and recognize the people that put themselves out there, the frontline workers, that unselfishly do their job - it's small compared to what they do, what we're doing this Wednesday night," said Campbell.

The haulers themselves made the long trip up from the Cup Series' previous stop on Sunday in Atlanta.

"All these haulers have all the equipment you need to operate a NASCAR race," said Wallace. "All the inspection stations, all the stuff, that's what these haulers are and they came from Atlanta up here to Martinsville, packed full of equipment and when they leave here, they'll head over to Martinsville Speedway and start setting up and unloading all that stuff again."

With a mid-week night race in an empty stadium, this week's race will be perhaps the most unique in Martinsville's history. While the buzz around town might be different than normal, Campbell said Wednesday will be a step in the right direction.

"I think everybody's excited about it," he said. "Obviously, they're wishing they could be there and we understand that. I wish they could be there, too. That time is coming when we get fans back in the stands, but I think, in general, people are excited to see things get started again."