NASCAR postpones racing through May 3; set to return at Martinsville

NASCAR has postponed all race events through May 3 in accordance with recent CDC guidelines.

The racing body plans to return racing in Martinsville with the Blue Emu 500 on May 9, it said Monday.

"We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack," read NASCAR's statement. "We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts.

"What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”