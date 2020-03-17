NASCAR tackling how to reschedule races, keep teams afloat

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Denny Hamlin, left, leads the pack at the start of the NASCAR Cup Series championship auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, in Homestead, Fla. NASCAR and IndyCar have each called off their races this weekend. NASCAR was scheduled to run Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway without spectators but said Friday, March 13, 2020, it is calling off this weekend and next week’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. IndyCar was scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, but suspended it’s season through the end of April. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has vowed to reschedule the seven Cup Series events already postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figuring out how to cram the events and the All-Star race into the crowded 36-race schedule is potentially difficult.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the series has no specifics on how it is moving forward. He says he wants the postponed races rescheduled before the playoffs begin in September.

Phelps also isn't sure how NASCAR can prevent huge financial losses to teams during the layoff.

 