NASCAR tackling how to reschedule races, keep teams afloat

NASCAR has vowed to reschedule the seven Cup Series events already postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figuring out how to cram the events and the All-Star race into the crowded 36-race schedule is potentially difficult.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the series has no specifics on how it is moving forward. He says he wants the postponed races rescheduled before the playoffs begin in September.

Phelps also isn't sure how NASCAR can prevent huge financial losses to teams during the layoff.