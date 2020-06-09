NASCAR to begin allowing spectators inside racetracks this weekend

NASCAR will start to allow spectators to return to its racetracks on a limited basis beginning Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, it announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Up to 1,000 South Florida military service members, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral, will be allowed at Saturday's Dixie Vodka 400.

Up to 5,000 guests will be allowed in the frontstretch grandstands and towers for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21. Tickets will be exclusively available to those who purchased tickets to the originally scheduled race and who live within a designated proximity to the track on a first-come, first-served basis.

NASCAR’s modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials, the release stated.

All guests in attendance will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at six feet and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols.

NASCAR said it will continue to adapt and improve its procedures to ensure they are effective and can be scaled to support an increased number of fans in the future.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations and Sales Officer for NASCAR in the release.

“We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”