Nate Yetzer Talks New Challenge in Roanoke College Wrestling

Wednesday night Ferrum wrestling coach Nate Yetzer announced that he was leaving for the same job at Roanoke College. Yetzer built the Panthers program from the ground up since 2012, and now he's tasked with doing the same for the Maroons whose debut season will come in the 2021-22 school year.

"One thing that really stood out to me is that Roanoke College is really successful in every sport," Yetzer said Friday morning, "across the board and for me, that really appealed to me."

Yetzer plans to hit the recruiting trail hard early in his tenure in Salem, selling all of what Roanoke College has to offer.

"I think this is an institution where you get kids from all over the East Coast and all of the country. I'm not just gonna limit. I'm all about getting the right kid and not just get local kids. Obviously, that's going to be a good base for us but going all over the country and getting kids that are the right fit for this program and the right fit for the school."

