Nationals Reliever Doolittle Awaits Baseball's Return

It's been a month since Major League Baseball shut its season down, and like everyone else, UVA product and Nationals closer Sean Doolittle is trying to be as patient as he can with no baseball to speak of. Doolittle has gotten creative with his workouts in Florida, from throwing a few times a week to doing lunges with his 50 pound dog Sophia.

"I actually enjoy it, in a weird way," said Doolittle. "Having to get creative and think outside the box. The biggest thing is just keeping your body moving."

Whenever baseball gets back to normal, Doolittle and his teammates will receive their rings for beating Houston in the World Series back in October.