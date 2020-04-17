North Carolina's Cole Anthony declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Potential lottery pick, according to CBS Sports

The number 10 prospect on the CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board announced he would not be returning to Chapel Hill Friday.

Cole Anthony, who missed almost two months of his freshman year at guard for North Carolina due to a knee injury, averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

In a tweet, Anthony wrote, "Throughout my time at UNC, I was humbled, challenged, and always proud to be a Tar Heel." He continued, "I want to thank Coach Williams and the entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and pushing me every day. Thank you Tar Heel Nation for embracing me with open arms from the moment I stepped on campus and sticking by us through a tough season. And finally, my teammates - my brothers - we were together in the trenches, you made me better every day and helped me grow as a basketball player and as a man."

Anthony stands at six foot, three inches and weighs 190 pounds.

