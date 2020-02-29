Local schools compete in ODAC basketball tournament

The women's basketball ODAC tournament semifinals were held Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

The #4 seed Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets upset #1 Emory & Henry, 72-68.

Roanoke College couldn't hold off #6 Guilford, as the Maroons fell 66-61.

Guilford and Randolph-Macon will meet in the ODAC Championship on March 1 at 1 p.m.

Over in the men's bracket, #5 Roanoke College lost by the slimmest of margins, falling to #1 Randolph-Macon, 60-59.

The #6 Lynchburg Hornets faceoff against the #2 Virginia Wesleyan Marlins in their semifinal contest Saturday night.

