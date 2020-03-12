Official at CAA Men's Basketball Championship tests positive for coronavirus

The Colonial Athletic Association has been made aware that a game official who worked at the 2020 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a CAA release, the official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked.

But out of "an abundance of caution, the conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures."

