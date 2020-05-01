PGA instructor Bob Prange brings expertise, family tradition to Hunting Hills

The game of golf runs deep in the roots of new Hunting Hills PGA instruction director Bob Prange.

"I've had six hole-in-ones and, in our family of five boys, I'm fourth in line," Prange explained.

It's not as surprising when you consider he is one of four PGA golf pros among his siblings, and he's done it all in the world of golf instruction.

Prange has been named PGA Teacher of the Year in both Indiana and Vermont, and he served as the head coach of Purdue University's golf teams in the '90s.

"With each individual, I'll go through and diagnose what they're doing, give them an explanation and then after that, how are we going to fix it? How are we going to correct it?" Prange explained.

While he's helped countless players improve their game, both young and young at heart, he takes the most pride in the success of his two daughters: Ashley, a former first-team All-American at the University of North Carolina, and Amber, a University of Washington golf alum.

Both went on to play on the LPGA Futures Tour, and both were featured on the Golf Channel's "Big Break" TV series.

"When we get all of us boys and all of the kids together, it's very, very competitive," Prange said. "So, it's a lot of fun and it just tells you how good golf can be, especially with a family."

Prange said his goal is to help share his expertise with golfing families around the Roanoke Valley, no matter the age or skill level.

With the ability to maintain social distance while playing, he said now is still a perfect time to discover the hidden gems at courses throughout our hometowns.

"I don't care what level of golf course it is," he said. "A nine- or 18-hole, public, private, semi-private, resort--I don't care what it is--there's always something really special about a hole or two on every golf course, and that's what's really unique about this game."

Prange offers lessons to both members and non-members at Hunting Hills.