PH and UNC Product George Lynch Helping HBCU Athletes Facing Distance Learning

Roanoke native George Lynch won a state basketball championship at Patrick Henry High School and a national title at the University of North Carolina. And now he's scoring points for HBCU's, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, in a big way.

Lynch played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Lakers, Grizzlies, Sixers, and Hornets. He then entered the coaching ranks and just wrapped up a two year stint as the head coach at Clark Atlanta University. It was there that Lynch noticed a disparity between HBCU's and other universities.

"They don't have the same facilities, the budget, things like that for the student athletes to compete at a high level," Lynch says.

Lynch is the co-founder of HBCU Heroes, and when COVID-19 hit the country, Lynch saw quite the need for student athletes who were faced with distance learning.

"The students were sent home for distance learning," he continued. "I've got three students myself. My oldest is a college student at SMU. My daughter is a high school student and my youngest is a middle schooler and now we are fighting over computers and learning devices so they can get their work done."

There are more than a hundred HBCU's, including 5 in Virginia and 12 in North Carolina. And Lynch's goal is to secure 6 thousand laptops to help student athletes in their studies.

"I knew that if my student athletes were struggling, I knew there were others in the conference.," he added. " If the little gesture that HBCU is doing can help save a few athletes then hopefully those athletes in the future will pay it forward to the next athlete."