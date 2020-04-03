Patriots and Colonels Grab All State Hoops Honors

The Virginia High School League continued to dole out postseason basketball honors and several in our region need to make some room in their trophy case.

Patrick Henry girls coach Mike Hedrick was named the Class 5 Coach of the Year after leading the Patriots to a 22 and 6 record, a regional title and a spot in the state semifinals.

He got some help from junior forward Savannah Derey who led the Patriots in scoring and rebounding. Derey was a first team all state pick.

Her teammate Shelby Fiddler was a second team selection as a sophomore at PH.

Across town, William Fleming's Shakara Anderson was rewarded for a solid junior season. Anderson was named to the Class 5 first team.

