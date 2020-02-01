Polamalu, James, Bruce lead five named to 2020 NFL Hall of Fame class

The NFL announced the five modern-era players who will join the likes of Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cower as inductees August 8 in Canton, Ohio.

Steelers' safety, Troy Polamalu, Colts's star back, Edgerrin James, and reliable Rams receiver, Isaac Bruce will receive their busts this year as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020 class. Joining them will also be Broncos' all-pro safety, Steve Atwater and former Seahawks guard, Steve Hutchinson.

Polamalu was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and enters the Hall in his first year of eligibility.

James took home 1999 Rookie of the Year honors after playing his college ball at the University of Miami.

Isaac Bruce teamed up with Torry Holt and Kurt Warner to form one of the most fearsome offenses of the last few decades.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Steve Atwater started three Super Bowls.

Steve Hutchinson became one of the most reliable at his position to ever play the game, making the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2000s.

According to ESPN, each of the five will be formally announced during the NFL Honors program Saturday night and recognized during the Super Bowl.

