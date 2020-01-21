Preece, Harvick Test Modified Car at Martinsville

It's only January but the roar of racing engines was back at the Martinsville Speedway.

Tuesday, Ryan Preece, Gary Putnam, and Kevin Harvick got a jump by turning some test laps at the half-mile. Harvick has no plans to actually race in the event this spring. But in the future, you never know.

"I wouldn't drive it if I didn't want to race it," Harvick said. "Let's just make that clear. We've talked about that. It's something that will definitely be on my bucket list to go do. I definitely think I would have fun."

