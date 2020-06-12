Pulaski Yankees, Appalachian League season being delayed indefinitely

The effects of the coronavirus continue to halt sports around the globe, including right here in our hometowns.

The Appalachian League, home to the Pulaski Yankees, issued a statement Friday announcing the delay of the 2020 season.

The statement in full reads: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 Appalachian League season is being delayed indefinitely. The league and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball® affiliates, while following the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Appalachian League fans, players and staff members is our top priority.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.