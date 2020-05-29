Pulaski Yankees explore alternative ballpark events as questions around 2020 season linger

At Pulaski's Calfee Park, the normal buzz around a rapidly approaching season just isn't there this year.

"It's much more quiet at the ballpark than it normally is this time of year," said Pulaski General Manager Betsy Haugh. "There's not the hustle and bustle and, honestly, there's not the excitement that there usually is this time of year."

The Appalachian League wasn't slated to start until June 22, but with no timetable for a return at even the highest levels of the sport, Haugh knows the forecast isn't promising.

"The season is uncertain," she said. "We don't know if we're going to play. It doesn't look great, at times, but we do know that, due to the simple fact that we won't start before the major league teams start, even if we do get started, it will be at a delay."

It's another in a line of gut punches for Appalachian League teams in recent months.

ESPN reports hundreds of minor league players could be cut over the next week, and a proposed contraction plan would likely eliminate the league altogether.

"Between this year, between next year, we don't know too much, to be honest with you, and we're just as eager as a lot of people to find out that information," Haugh said.

Still, support for baseball in Pulaski continues to grow. The Yankees set a franchise attendance record with nearly 96,000 fans last season, more than double every other Appalachian League team besides Johnson City.

Haugh said Calfee Park could still open, even if not for baseball.

"We know, unfortunately, a lot of events, not just at the ballpark or at ballparks across the country, but a lot of events have been canceled or postponed and people are going to be eager to do things," she said. "We want to make sure that Calfee Park is still an outlet for them to do that, of course, following all safety measures."

Movie nights, concerts and even watch parties for other games are ways the park could be used in the absence of a season, Haugh said.

And while the landscape of Minor League Baseball hangs in the balance, she says there's still value in what Pulaski's historic ballpark can bring to the community.

"With or without baseball, it's still these same minds and front offices and these same people collaborating to make that creativity come in to play and to make every ballpark across the country fun for people," Haugh said. "It's kind of out of our hands what happens with baseball, but what we can do at the ballpark is just try and continue to make things fun and that, I think, is one of the most exciting things."