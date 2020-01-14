REPORTS: Baylor targeting Justin Fuente for vacant head coach position

After his name was floated as a possible candidate for the Arkansas job in November, Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente is now being linked to another program with an open position: Baylor.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday that Baylor was planning an in-person interview with Fuente "in the next 24 hours."

At this point, Fuente is Baylor's leading candidate for its head coach position, according to Thamel.

The Bears went 11-3 in 2019, finishing second in the Big 12 and losing to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

After the season, former Baylor coach Matt Rhule left to take the same position with the Carolina Panthers.