RVAA Cancels Swimming Season

The Roanoke Valley Aquatic Association has cancelled its swim season amid concerns over the coronavirus. That unfortunately includes the popular City County meet at the end of the summer.

" It's fun," Virginia Gators Coach Doug Fonder said. "It's stuff you remember and it's been a habit in the Valley for a zillion years. I think the biggest sadness of it is that kids build enthusiasm for something like summer league and then they get real excited and want to do year round swimming and there's not going to be that thing for excitement."

The hope is to have several mini, or intrasquad meets later this summer once Virginia reaches Phase 3 or Phase 4 of reopening.

