Radford University's Mike Jones has been named the Big South Conference Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.

Jones led RU to a share of the regular season title and the top overall seed in the postseason tournament.

Guard Carlik Jones has been named the league's Player of the Year. Carlik averaged nearly 20 points a game to go along with 5 rebounds and 5 and a half assists per contest this season.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.