Radford boy's basketball tops Glenvar, Bobcats' coach Rick Cormany earns 700th win

After seeing its 37-game winning streak snapped over the weekend, the Radford boy's basketball team rolled to a 60-35 win over Glenvar on Monday.

The win was also the 700th career victory for Bobcats head coach Rick Cormany.

"It means you've been coaching a long, long time," Cormany said after the game. "This is year 27 at Radford, 37 overall, so that's a lot of years of coaching. It's more about all the people and all the relationships through all those wins and all the great memories.

"What's important is to watch the Bobcat way, even in the game tonight, all the way down to the end. Playing hard, getting on the floor for loose balls. Trying to get offensive boards. Trying to draw charges. Those are the things I'm proud of."