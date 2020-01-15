Radford's Conner Phillips signs with University of Charleston baseball

Radford High School senior Conner Phillips signed to play baseball at the University of Charleston on Tuesday.

Phillips was a 2019 NRV Student-Athlete of the Month, a two-time Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American and a four-time Perfect Game All-Tournament Team pitcher.

Phillips plays first base and is a pitcher for the Bobcats and for the Evoshield Canes travel organization out of Fredericksburg. He is 6'4" and weighs 195lbs. He will major in Business at UC and says he aspires to pitch professionally one day.