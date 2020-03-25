Radford University is losing arguably its best player from this past season with word that Carlik Jones has entered the transfer portal. Jones averaged 20 points and nearly 6 assists a game this past season and was named the Big South Player of the Year. The Cincinnati native has already heard from more than 15 schools, including several big time Power Five programs. He's expected to be eligible right away with one season of eligibility left as a grad transfer.
Radford's Jones Enters Transfer Portal
