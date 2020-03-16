Rail Yard Dawgs announce refund policy for canceled upcoming games

After having their seven remaining home games canceled on Sunday, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced their ticket refund policy.

The club announced Monday that all single-game tickets and parking passes will be refunded. If you purchased your tickets via credit card through the box office or online, refunds will be generated automatically. If you purchased tickets with cash, you must visit Berglund Center’s box office to receive your refund.

Full, half and quarter-season ticket holders will be sent an email containing a form with their options moving forward.

For information regarding group tickets, corporate partners and others, visit the Rail Yard Dawgs' website.