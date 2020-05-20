Redskins draft pick from Liberty says he had coronavirus

Washington Redskins rookie receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden says he tested positive for the new coronavirus in March and was fully recovered by early April.

He says his symptoms were mild and he feels 100% now and is ready to get on the field.

Gandy-Golden played the past two seasons at Liberty, an evangelical college in Virginia that reopened this spring despite the COVID-19 pandemic. School President Jerry Falwell Jr. appeared to reference Gandy-Golden on Fox News by saying that an online student who tested positive was never on campus and left school to enter the NFL draft.

The Redskins selected Gandy-Golden in the fourth round.