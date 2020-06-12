Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tees off

The 48th Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Championship teed off Friday morning at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. It was a gorgeous day to open the 54 hole event.

Five-time champ Matt Chandler struggled though. Chandler carded an opening 5-over par 76. He's 9 shots off the lead.

Two-time winner Brandon LaCroix fired an 8-over 79.

Both have plenty of work to do if they hope to get back in the hunt.

Blacksburg's Ben Carroll was solid this afternoon in his round. Carroll turned in a 3-under 68. He is one off the lead held by Aaron Summers.

Round two is Saturday at Ashley Plantation with the final round Sunday at the Roanoke Country Club.

