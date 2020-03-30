Roanoke's Godfather of Hockey, Henry Brabham, Dies at 90

Hockey fans in the region are mourning the loss of Henry Brabham tonight. Brabham, who saved hockey countless times here in the Roanoke Valley, died today at the age of 90. Brabham co founded the East Coast Hockey League in 1988 and the league trophy bears his name. The Vinton business man owned three teams, the Virginia Raiders, Virginia Lancers, and Roanoke Valley Rebels. He also built the Lancerlot where the Lancers won the ACHL title in 1987 under head coach John Tortorella who later won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004.

