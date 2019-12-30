SPECIAL: "Bowling For The Commonwealth"

WDBJ7 brings you a special program showcasing three of our hometown teams that were headed to bowl games in 2019!

Liberty started things off securing the Cure Bowl victory over Georgia Southern, 23-16 from Orlando on December 21.

Virginia was next, as they matched up in Miami against the home state's Florida Gators in the Orange Bowl, Monday, December 30.

The Hokies round out the bowl game schedule going up against Kentucky in the Belk Bowl at noon, December 31.

