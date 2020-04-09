Thursday night was scheduled to be opening night for the Salem Red Sox here at Salem Memorial Stadium. But the ballpark was quiet thanks to COVID-19. The concessions stands were hopping though, as the Sox food and beverage staff came together to provide free ballpark meals to first responders and five dollar ballpark meals for fans.
The service will continue Friday and Saturday between 11am and 2pm.
Salem Red Sox Offer Ballpark Meals To First Responders and Fans
Thursday night was scheduled to be opening night for the Salem Red Sox here at Salem Memorial Stadium. But the ballpark was quiet thanks to COVID-19. The concessions stands were hopping though, as the Sox food and beverage staff came together to provide free ballpark meals to first responders and five dollar ballpark meals for fans.