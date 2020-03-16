Salem Red Sox preparing for season, whenever that may be

Just 24 days away from what is supposed to be opening night in the Carolina League, Salem Red Sox officials are in limbo, not knowing when the season may start.

It will likely be mid-May at the earliest.

"It's been tough. It's been tough on everybody, though, obviously, and we're no different," said Salem Sox GM Allen Lawrence. "It's just really tough, all the unknowns make everything very challenging for us. It's disappointing for our players, for our staff. It's just hard to plan for, and I know that goes without saying. Everybody is in the same boat. We're no different. We're just trying to get ready for a season that we don't know when it's gonna start."

