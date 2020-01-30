Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame Inducts Four New Members

The Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2020 Thursday night in Salem. Roanoke College head coach Matt McGuire got the call. The former Byrd and William and Mary standout led the Maroons to the College World Series in 2017.

Also going in, San Diego Padres scout Roger White who coached at Cave Spring and Roanoke College. Those two are joined by former Alleghany and VMI star David Groseclose and Pat Day who earned all American honors at Ferrum.

