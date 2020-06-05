Salem to host three USA Softball Championships as city plans return to action

Slowly but surely, the city of Salem is coming back to life.

"I've tried to use the analogy with my staff that we've got to quit canceling," said the city's Parks and Recreation director, John Shaner.

After losing a number of spring and summer tournaments due to COVID-19, Virginia's Championship City got a shot in the arm this week.

Salem will still host USA Softball's 14U Fast-Pitch National Championship in August, while also adding the 16- and 18U tournaments that were scheduled for other host sites.

The games will be played from August 6 through 9. Shaner expects roughly 60 teams to participate.

"If we get 60 teams, that's 60 teams we didn't have--better than saying the word 'cancel,'" he said. "As bad as our hotels and restaurants need this business, we're trying to do everything we can to at least get one team back."

After scheduling other events for the fall months, Shaner said the city's busiest season could just shift this year, rather than disappear.

"The fall could be enormous for us," he said. "It could be a game-changer if we can get August, September and October in, and then going into next year."

Salem's athletic fields are in near-perfect condition, Shaner said, and facilities are being prepared to meet new health standards once they re-open.

"We want to go ahead and have Phase Three in place to give us time to get all of our signs, our cleaning supplies, our additional staff that we're going to need," said Shaner. "I've told people that we do not want to open unless we're 100 percent ready and can do this right."

While revenue already lost will be tough to replace, Shaner said the city is doing what it can to salvage some hope in what looked to be a lost season.

"We're doing everything we can to help, and I hope our community understands that and how much we're fighting to keep events and to move hotel rooms and to re-book hotel rooms and everything else," he said. "Everybody is going through budget cuts and this could be a huge help to re-energize everybody's budgets and get that revenue source back coming in that we need."