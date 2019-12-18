Several local prospects sign football letters of intent

Wednesday was National Signing Day for Division One football prospects and several student-athletes from central and southwest Virginia inked scholarship papers.

WDBJ7 Photo

Lord Botetourt's Gage Bassham signed with Liberty, while the Cavaliers' Isaiah Stephens is headed to Coastal Carolina.

Radford lineman Ben Cox signed with Vanderbilt in the SEC. North Cross wide receiver Zae Baines put pen to paper, signing with Temple, while EC Glass lineman Holden Ayers put his name on the dotted line to play for the RIchmond Spiders.

