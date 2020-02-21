State Wrestling Tourney Opens in Salem

They've rolled out the mats at the Salem Civic Center this weekend for the Class 1, 2 and 3 state wrestling championships.

For Christiansburg, it's a chance to avenge last year's team loss to New Kent, which ended the Blue Demons' 18-year streak at the top. Seniors Brandon Crowder and Nathan Warden are also looking to repeat as individual champs in Class 3.

George Wythe's Sebastian Lamrouex is just two wins away from becoming a four-time state champ in Class 1, after winning his quarterfinal bout against Javier Gallardo from Galax. The senior is wrestling at 126, his fourth different weight class in as many years, and with all his experience, Lamrouex says the Civic Center feels like a second home.

Region 2C champ James River sent 10 wrestlers to the state tourney.

Multiple Knights have advanced to Saturday's Class 2 semifinal, including sophomore Chase Cuddy at 113, who won his quarterfinal match by pinfall.

Fellow regional champ Hunter Forbes also took care of business at 145, securing another pin for a James River team with plenty of support behind it.

