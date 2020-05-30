Stenhouse heads to Bristol buoyed by good run at Charlotte

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photom Ricky Stenhouse Jr. walks along pit road before qualifying for the NASCAR auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Su,day, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Stenhouse Jr. returned from NASCAR’s 10-week shutdown and crashed on the first lap of the first race. His next two races weren’t much better but Stenhouse finally got a break with a fourth-place finish Thursday night. Now he goes to Bristol Motor Speedway, where he has had strong runs before. The Cup Series races for the fifth time in 14 days on Sunday. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. could not have had a bumpier return to racing after NASCAR’s 10-week shutdown. Stenhouse crashed on the first lap of the first race back and finished last.

The next two races were not much better but he finally snapped the streak with a fourth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Next up is Sunday’s stop at Bristol Motor Speedway which is the fifth Cup race since NASCAR resumed May 17. It's a decent track for Stenhouse.

His six-career top-10 finishes rank Bristol behind only Talladega Superspeedway at tracks where Stenhouse has delivered.

 