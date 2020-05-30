Stenhouse heads to Bristol buoyed by good run at Charlotte

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. could not have had a bumpier return to racing after NASCAR’s 10-week shutdown. Stenhouse crashed on the first lap of the first race back and finished last.

The next two races were not much better but he finally snapped the streak with a fourth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Next up is Sunday’s stop at Bristol Motor Speedway which is the fifth Cup race since NASCAR resumed May 17. It's a decent track for Stenhouse.

His six-career top-10 finishes rank Bristol behind only Talladega Superspeedway at tracks where Stenhouse has delivered.