Pulaski County football coach Stephen James has resigned following 6 seasons at the school. James led the Cougars to a 43 and 20 record including a 9 and 3 mark this past season. Pulaski was a playoff team in five of his six years on the job.
Stephen James Resigns as Pulaski County Football Coach
Updated: Thu 11:00 PM, May 14, 2020
Pulaski County football coach Stephen James has resigned following 6 seasons at the school. James led the Cougars to a 43 and 20 record including a 9 and 3 mark this past season. Pulaski was a playoff team in five of his six years on the job.