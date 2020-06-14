Suh wins Valley Girls Junior Open; Meng, Detore win scholarships

The final round of the Valley Girls Junior Open wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Hidden Valley Country Club.

Blacksburg native Melissa Meng came into the day tied for the lead. She shot 5-over in the second round, good enough for a fourth-place finish.

She did not go home empty-handed, though. Meng, along with Fredericksburg's Rachel Detore, won a $1,500 scholarship.

Meng plans to attend Harvard in the fall, while playing golf and studying neuroscience.

"The first day, I played pretty well and then, today, I had a little bit of a rougher time," Meng said. "A few missed putts here and there and a few shots that weren't there also, but overall it was still a pretty solid two rounds.

"It honestly means so much to me," she said about the scholarship. "I'm really grateful for everybody here who helped put this tournament, who helped put this scholarship together. It just means a lot to me and it's part of why I really love golf. There's everybody helping each other in the community."

The winner was Herndon, Virginia, native Danielle Suh, who carded the best round of the tournament with a 2-under 70 on Sunday. She finished 1-under overall, enough to win by six strokes.

Suh plans to attend High Point University and one day hopes to go pro.

"I was really excited because it's my first tournament back and I wasn't really going to stress about winning or not," Suh said. "I just wanted to play as well as I could because I've been practicing a lot throughout the past few weeks. When I found out this course was kind of short and had a lot of birdie opportunities, I was really excited to try and play my best."