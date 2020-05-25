Tech Forward PJ Horne Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech forward PJ Horne has decided to enter the transfer portal. Horne started 30 of 32 games last year, averaging nearly 8 points and 4 rebounds a game. He appeared in a total of 89 games over the last three years. Horne has not graduated yet so he may have to sit out a year wherever he ends up, but he does have a redshirt year available.

 