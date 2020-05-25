Tech Pitcher Ian Seymour Has Big Draft Dreams

The Major League Baseball Draft is just over 2 weeks away and Virginia Tech junior lefty Ian Seymour figures to have his name called in the second or third round. The draft has been reduced from 40 rounds to just 5 because of COVID-19 but Seymour, has put himself in a great spot.

" It definitely adds to the uncertainty for a lot of guys but for me," Seymour said. "I have done everything I could have possibly done to be in the best position I could have been in so, I just really have to be proud of that and work wherever the next step may be. I just really love watching baseball and I love the game so I'd be happy to go anywhere."

Seymour has been the Hokies ace since his freshman season throwing nearly 160 innings over the past three seasons. Seymour was on pace to have a special junior campaign with a 2.21 earned run average through 20 innings when the season was cancelled.

"I feel like it's just a growth process," he added. "You're trying to get better every day. There's always something to work on. I think that's what the coaches here really preach is just trying to get better in some facet every single day and really buying in to that process. I've just come to love that and working on that. The past three years have been a real treat and a lot of fun."

