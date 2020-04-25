Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was the first player with local ties to have his name called in the NFL Draft Friday night. Keene was picked up by the New England Patriots in the third round with the 101st overall selection. Keene tallied 59 catches for 8 touchdowns in 39 career games with the Hokies.
Tech's Dalton Keene Selected By New England Patriots
Posted: Sat 12:42 AM, Apr 25, 2020 |
Updated: Sat 12:51 AM, Apr 25, 2020
